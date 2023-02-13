JEE Main 2023: Second Session Registration dates | Check DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2023: Second Session Registration date | Check DETAILS

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon start the registration process for the candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main 2023 April Session. The result for JEE Main 2023 January Session Paper 1 was declared earlier by the NTA. However, the result for the JEE Main 2023 January Session Paper 2 is awaited. It is anticipated that the NTA will soon release the result for the candidates who appeared in the Paper 1 examination in January 2023.

JEE Main 2023: April Session Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier in its official notice mentioned that the registration for the JEE Main 2023 April session will commence on February 7, 2023. However, no link was activated for the same. NTA didn't even notify the candidates further about the dates of registration and application. An official notification from NTA is expected for the JEE Main 2023 April Session soon. Till then, candidates are advised to stay updated on the official website.

JEE Main 2023: Paper 2 result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced the JEE Main 2023 January Session Paper 2 result yet. It is anticipated that the result for the Paper 2 will be declared anytime soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023: April Session Exam Dates

Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam dates for the major entrance exams including JEE Main 2023 April Session. As per the announcement of the NTA, the JEE Main 2023 second session exams will be conducted on April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 April Session exam will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages.

