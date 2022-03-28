Telangana EAMCET 2022 notification out | Check fees, dates, other details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The JNTUH, on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), conducts TS EAMCET for entry into professional colleges.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Monday issued notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), 2022.

Candidates can apply online for the computer-based tests from April 6 to May 28 without late fee.

As per the notification, general candidates will have to pay registration fee of Rs 800 for Engineering (E) stream or Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream while the fee for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates will be Rs 400.

A candidate appearing for both E and AM streams will have to pay Rs 1,600 while the same for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates is fixed at Rs 800.

This year, the TS EAMCET for AM stream is scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15. The test for E stream will be conducted on July 18, 19 and 20. The test on July 14, 18 and 19 will be held in two sessions (9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) while on July 15 and 20, there will be only one session (9 a.m. to 12 noon).

Last year, about 2.5 lakh students appeared for the EAMCET exam across the state.

A total of 1,21,480 candidates qualified in Engineering stream and 73,070 candidates qualified in Agriculture and Medical (pharmacy) stream.

The pass percentage in Engineering stream was 82.08 per cent while in A&M stream, 98.48 per cent students qualified.

