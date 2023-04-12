IIT JAM 2023 Admission: Application begins on JOAPS portal; First admission list on June 1

IIT JAM 2023 Admission: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati has started the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2023) counselling process. Candidates who have secured marks greater than or equal to the cut-off marks of their respective category are eligible to apply for JAM 2023 admissions. The application form is available online on the JOAPS official portal -- joaps.iitg.ac.in.
Eligible candidates can register for the IIT JAM 2023 Admission till April 25, 2023. The Institute will release the JAM 2023 first admission list on June 1. The last date to submit the application fee against the first admission list is June 7, 2023. The IIT JAM Counselling process will be held in four rounds.
Applicants need to submit Rs 750 at the time of registrations. The JAM 2023 Application Form in the admission portal will be pre-filled with the details including candidate's name, category, date of birth, parent’s or guardian’s name, mobile number, email id, photograph, and signature.
IIT JAM 2023 Admission: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Submission of JAM 2023 application form for admission on JOAPS
|April 11 to 25, 2023
|IIT JAM 2023 first admission list
|June 1, 2023
|
Last Date for online payment of seat booking fee for 1st admission list
|June 7, 2023
|IIT JAM 2023 second admission list
|June 15, 2023
|Last Date for online payment of seat booking fee for 2nd admission list
|June 21, 2023
|Opening and closing of withdrawal option
|June 15 to July 2, 2023
|IIT JAM 2023 third admission list
|June 26, 2023
|
Last Date for online payment of seat booking fee for 3rd admission list
|June 29, 2023
|IIT JAM 2023 fourth admission list
|July 7, 2023
|Last Date for online payment of seat booking fee for 3rd admission list
|July 10, 2023
IIT JAM Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required
- Aadhar Card or First Page of Passport or Birth Certificate or Voter ID Card
- Class 10 (SSC) certificate
- Class 12 (HSC) marksheet
- Marksheet of all the years/semesters of the qualifying degree
- Declaration form duly filled in
- Degree certificate, if available
- Caste certificate, if available
- PwD Certificate in the specified format, if applicable
ALSO READ | IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard OUT; Direct link, how to download
IIT Guwahati is conducting the IIT JAM counselling 2023 for providing admissions to over 2,800 seats across 90 postgraduate programmes at 21 IITs. The courses offered through the JAM exams are MSc, MSc (Tech), MS (R), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-MTech Dual Degree and MSc-PhD Dual Degree programme.