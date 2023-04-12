IIT JAM 2023 Admission: Application begins on JOAPS portal; First admission list on June 1

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIT JAM 2023 Admission begins

IIT JAM 2023 Admission: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati has started the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2023) counselling process. Candidates who have secured marks greater than or equal to the cut-off marks of their respective category are eligible to apply for JAM 2023 admissions. The application form is available online on the JOAPS official portal -- joaps.iitg.ac.in.

Eligible candidates can register for the IIT JAM 2023 Admission till April 25, 2023. The Institute will release the JAM 2023 first admission list on June 1. The last date to submit the application fee against the first admission list is June 7, 2023. The IIT JAM Counselling process will be held in four rounds.

Applicants need to submit Rs 750 at the time of registrations. The JAM 2023 Application Form in the admission portal will be pre-filled with the details including candidate's name, category, date of birth, parent’s or guardian’s name, mobile number, email id, photograph, and signature.

IIT JAM 2023 Admission: Important Dates

Events Dates Submission of JAM 2023 application form for admission on JOAPS April 11 to 25, 2023 IIT JAM 2023 first admission list June 1, 2023 Last Date for online payment of seat booking fee for 1st admission list June 7, 2023 IIT JAM 2023 second admission list June 15, 2023 Last Date for online payment of seat booking fee for 2nd admission list June 21, 2023 Opening and closing of withdrawal option June 15 to July 2, 2023 IIT JAM 2023 third admission list June 26, 2023 Last Date for online payment of seat booking fee for 3rd admission list June 29, 2023 IIT JAM 2023 fourth admission list July 7, 2023 Last Date for online payment of seat booking fee for 3rd admission list July 10, 2023

IIT JAM Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required

Aadhar Card or First Page of Passport or Birth Certificate or Voter ID Card

Class 10 (SSC) certificate

Class 12 (HSC) marksheet

Marksheet of all the years/semesters of the qualifying degree

Declaration form duly filled in

Degree certificate, if available

Caste certificate, if available

PwD Certificate in the specified format, if applicable

IIT Guwahati is conducting the IIT JAM counselling 2023 for providing admissions to over 2,800 seats across 90 postgraduate programmes at 21 IITs. The courses offered through the JAM exams are MSc, MSc (Tech), MS (R), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-MTech Dual Degree and MSc-PhD Dual Degree programme.