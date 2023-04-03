IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard OUT; Direct link, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IIT JAM 2023 score card released

IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2023) scorecards today, April 3. The official website- jam.iitg.ac.in is hosting the IIT JAM 2023 scorecard. Candidates need to log in with their e-mail ID/ enrolment ID/ registration number and password to download their IIT JAM 2023 scorecard.

IIT Guwahati has conducted the JAM 2023 examination on February 12. The IIT JAM 2023 result was declared on March 22, 2023. According to an official statement, IIT JAM 2023 scores will be used for admissions to over 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IIT and on 2,300 seats of various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET. Eligible candidates can apply for online admission between April 11 and April 25, 2023.

How to download JAM 2023 scorecard

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download the IIT JAM 2023 scorecard online from the official website.

Go to the official website of IIT JAM 2023 at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Enter the required credentials and click on the login tab

Next, click on the scorecard link in the candidate portal.

View and download your JAM 2023 scorecard.

The IIT Guwahati has also provided the facility to candidates to make corrections in the JAM 2023 application data. The last date to edit the IIT JAM 2023 application form is today, April 3.