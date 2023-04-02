Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IIT-Madras PhD student hangs self in Tamil Nadu's Velachery, third such case this year; probe initiated

IIT-Madras suicide case: In yet another shocking incident from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras, a 32-year-old PhD student ended his life by committing suicide in his room in Tamil Nadu's Velachery. According to the police, the deceased was a resident of West Bengal. Notably, this is the third incident of suicide reported from IIT Madras this year and the 11th case since 2018.

"On March 31, the deceased student posted a WhatsApp status 'I am sorry not good Enough'. Seeing the status, his friends reached his home and found Sachin hanging in his room. An ambulance was called and he was pronounced dead on examination. Further investigation is underway," police said.

IIT Madras issues statement

The police said that the body has been sent to Royapet Government Hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, IIT Madras has issued a statement expressing condolence over the death. "We are deeply anguished to convey the untimely passing away of a PhD Research scholar from the Mechanical Engineering Department on the afternoon of 31st March 2023 at his residence at Velachery, Chennai. A student with an exemplary academic and research record is a big loss to the research community.

"The Institute expresses its heartfelt condolences and shares the grief of the friends and family of the deceased student. The Institute requests everyone respect the privacy of the student's family at this difficult juncture. May the departed soul rest in peace", the IIT added.

2 more students committed suicide this year

Earlier on March 14, a third-year BTech student died by suicide (hanging) at the Madras IIT Campus. The deceased was identified as Vaipu Pushpak Sree Sai (20), a native of Andhra Pradesh. In another such incident, a research scholar from Maharashtra hanged himself in a room inside the IIT campus on February 14 this year.

