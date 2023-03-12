India TV chairman & Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attends IIT Delhi's annual fest, shares success stories

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman, India TV.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended IIT Delhi's annual fest 'Rendezvous 2023' as the chief guest on Sunday and shared his success stories with the students. Rajat Sharma also talked about of his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat, answered students' questions on various topics and gave them tips on how to become successful in their lives.

Rajat Sharma also shared memorable stories related to India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' and gave tips to students who were planning their careers in journalism.

We should never forget contribution of our parents and teachers, says Rajat Sharma

Responding to a question on how to become successful in life, Rajat Sharma said, "I believe that we all get opportunities and we should convert those opportunities into success."

He told students that whenever he got a chance, he worked with great honesty, hard work, dedication and converted every opportunity into success. Also, his luck and the blessings of the elders also favoured him.

Rajat Sharma told students that parents make their invaluable contribution in making our lives successful. "We should never forget their contribution. Our teachers go through a lot of difficulties to teach us so that we become successful... and once we become one, we should never forget their contribution," he said.

