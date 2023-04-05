UP Board Results 2023: Big UPDATE on UPMSP Class 10th, 12th result date | Check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time expected soon

UP Board Results 2023 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the UP Board 10th, 12th exam 2023 result date and time soon. The UP board results 2023 are awaited by over 58.8 lakh (58,85,745) students. According to the reports, the board will declare the UPMSP 10th, 12th results in the last week of April 2023. However, the official confirmation pertaining to the UP Board result date and time is yet to be announced.

Once declared, students will be able to check and download their UP Board result cum marks statement from the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The board has conducted the answer sheet evaluation between March 18 and April 1, 2023. About 1.40 lakh examiners have evaluated nearly 3.19 crore answer sheets of UP Board Class 10th and 12th exam 2023. The board is now indulged in the preparation of marksheets of students.

Fake Notice On UP Board Result Date Circulating On Social Media

The UPMSP has alerted students about the fake notice circulating on social media about the UP Board 10th, 12th result date and time. The notice stated that the board will declare the result on April 5, 2023. The UP Board Secretary, Divyakant Shukla has urged students to be aware of such fake notices circulating on social media. Any updates related to the UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2023 date and time will only be published on the official website.

UP Board Result 2023: Passing Marks

Students will have to secure minimum 33 percent marks in each subject and in aggregate to qualify the UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2023. Students who will be unsatisfied with their marks or wish to improve their marks can apply for re-checking, revaluation or UP Board compartment exam.