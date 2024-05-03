West Bengal Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result 2024 OUT: Here's easy steps to download WBBME Class 10th scorecard

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WBBME Class 10th result 2024 announced

West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has announced the WB Madrasah Board Madhyamik result 2024. Students who appear for the High Madrasah (HM), Alim, and Fazil examinations can download the WBBME result 2024 through the official websites, wbbme.org and wbresults.nic.in.

In order to download West Bengal Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result 2024, the students must use their login credentials such as their roll number on the official portal. Apart from that, the results can be downloaded from SMS and app facility. It should be noted that the results for HM, Alim, and Fazil are provisional. Students will have to collect their mark sheets a few days after the declaration of the results.

WB High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil exams were conducted between February 1 and 17. Students who were eagerly waiting for West Bengal Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result 2024 can now download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download WBBME Class 10th result 2024?

Visit the official websites at wbbme.org or wbresults.nic.in.

Navigate to the 'WBBME Result 2024' link on the homepage and click on it.

Enter the required information, including the student's roll number and any other pertinent facts, then click the submit button.

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education 2024 result will thereafter appear on the screen.

Remember to store it so you can use it later.

Alternative websites to check scorecards

wbbme.org

wbresults-nic-in 2024

West Bengal Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result 2024: Details mentioned

Name of the student

Class name

Name of the school

Marks of the subjects

Roll Number

Grades

Name of the Board

Direct link to download WBBME Class 10 scorecards

On May 2, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) released the results for the West Bengal Class 10th. The pass percentage for the WBBSE Madhyamik 2024 exam was 86.31%. This year, the WB Madhyamik 2024 pass percentage has increased by 0.16%.