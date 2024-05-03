West Bengal Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result 2024 today, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result 2024 today, March 5

West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) is all set to announce the WB Madrasah Board Madhyamik result 2024 today, May 3 at 2 pm. Students who appear for High Madrasah (HM), Alim, and Fazil examinations can download the WBBME result 2024 through the official websites, wbbme.org and wbresults.nic.in. The official announcement says the results will be declared at 2:00 pm.

In order to download West Bengal Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result 2024, the students must use their login credentials such as their roll number on the official portal. Apart from that, the results can be downloaded from SMS and app facility. It should be noted that the results for HM, Alim, and Fazil are provisional. Students will have to collect their mark sheets a few days after the declaration of the results.

The exams were conducted between February 1 and 17. Once the results are out, the students can download West Bengal Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download West Bengal Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result 2024