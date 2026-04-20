Wrestlemania 42 round-up: Roman Reigns wins WWE World Championship, Brock Lesnar hints at retirement

New Delhi:

WWE’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 42, finally came to an end with the show of shows putting up quite the spectacle yet another year. The marquee event was held across two days with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and many big names competing.

The main event of day 1 saw Cody Rhodes taking on long-time friend Randy Orton for the undisputed WWE championship. After taking beatings week in and week out by Randy, Cody was the one who came out on top after a gruelling battle between the two.

Furthermore, Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer in the women’s world championship game. Gunther came out on top against Seth Rollins. The trio of LA Knight and the Usos defeats IShowSpeed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory as well. Jacob Fatu defeated Drew McIntyre in the unsanctioned match. Brie Bella and Paige won the women’s tag team championship as well.

Roman Reigns defeats CM Punk on day 2, Brock Lesnar retires?

Day 2 of the showpiece event saw Oba Femi squash Brock Lesnar. After the defeat, Lesnar left his shoes in the ring, waving goodbye and thanking the crowd, hinting at retirement from professional wrestling. Paul Heyman was captured crying during the moment as well.

For the women’s championship, Rhea Ripley defeated Jade Cargill. Additionally, Finn Balor defeated Dominik Mysterio, and Trick Williams defeated Sami Zayn for the US championship. Penta won the intercontinental ladder match as well.

The main event of the night saw Roman Reigns taking on CM Punk. After weeks of beef between the two superstars, the match ended with Roman Reigns clinching the world heavyweight championship. One of the best matches of the night, fans took to social media to claim the clash as the match of the year as well.

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