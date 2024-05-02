West Bengal Madhyamik 2024 Result: WBBSE releases 10th result at wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in, easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal Madhyamik 2024 Result OUT

West Bengal Madhyamik 2024 Result: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the results of class 10th or Madhyamik. The results were announced at 9 am through a press conference. Students can now download their WB Madhyamik exam scorecards through the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

This year, 9,1,0598 students appeared for the class 10th exam, of which, 50,869 were female and 4,03,900 were male. As per results, around 7.65 lakh students have passed the class 10th board exam, resulting in an overall percentage of 86.31 per cent, which did not cross the 90 per cent mark, this year, as well.

How to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Scorecard 2024?

Visit the official website of WBBSE, wbbse.wb.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Scorecard 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter roll number, date of birth, and check marks

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Scorecard 2024 will appear on the screen

Download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Scorecard 2024 and save it for future reference

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2024: Meet top 10 toppers

Rank 1: Chandrachur Sen (693 marks), Ramgola High School, Cooch Behar

Rank 2: Samyapriya Guru (692 marks), Purulia District School

Rank 3: Udayan Prasad (Balurghat High School), Pushpita Basuri from Birbhum and Nairit Ranjan Pal from South 24 Parganas

Rank 4: Hooghly student Tapjyoti Mandal (690 marks)

Rank 5: Arghydeep Basak, Paruldanga Nasratpur High School, East Burdwan

Rank 6: Krishanu Saha from Balurghat High School, South Dinajpur, Mohammad Saharuddin Ali of Malda, Mohampur HSSB High School, Kausthav Sahu of West Medinipur. Student of Medinipur Collegiate School, Olive Gayen from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission School.

Rank 7: Asif Kamal, a student of Mathabhanga High School in Cooch Behar, Arpita Ghosh, a student of Balurghat Girls High School, Balurghat Girls High School, Dakshin Dinajpur, Satyada de Balurghat High School. Sarojini Devi Shishu Mandir, Birbhum Artrik Sh Supam Kumar Roy, Gnandeep Vidyapeeth High School, East Medinipur, Kausthav Mall, Vivekananda Mission Ashram High School, East Medinipur. Alekhya Maiti, South 24 Parganas Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission. Indrani Chakraborty from East Burdwan, Burdwan Vidyarthi Bhavan Girls. Devjyoti Bhattacharya, Burdwan Municipal High School.

Rank 8 : Tanuka Pal from Paschim Midnipur, Midnipur Mission Girls School Nadia, Riddhi Mallick, Krishnanagar Collegiate School

Rank 9: Raunak Ghosh from Dakshin Dinajpur, Balurghat High School

Rank 10: Shubrakanti Jana, a student of Narendrapur

When can I collect West Bengal Madhyamik 2024 original marksheet?

Students can get their provisional mark sheets from the official websites. However, they will have to collect hard copies from their respective schools in their due course of time. Details on the same will be shared by the schools.