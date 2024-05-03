Assam Board HS Result 2024 soon: Check expected date, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Board HS Result 2024 soon

Assam Board HS Result 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) is likely to announce the Assam Board 2024 class 12 result soon. Students who appeared in the said exam will be able to download scorecards from the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in.

As per media reports, the council will announce Assam Board Class 12 board exam results later this week. However, there is no confirmation on the release of results. Once the results are out, students will be able to download Assam Board HS Result 2024 from the official website, ahsec.assasm.gov.in, and resultsassam.nic.in.

This year, the exam for class 12th was conducted between February 12 and March 13 across the state. Once the results are out, the students will be able to check their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Assam Board HS Result 2024?

Visit the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in

Navigate and click on the link that reads, 'Assam Board HS Result 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your roll number

Assam Board HS Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download Assam Board HS Result 2024 and save it for future reference

In 2023, the results for the class 12th Assam Board Exam were announced on June 6. More than 3.4 lakh students had registered for the exam. The pass percentage of the arts stream was recorded at 70.12 percent whereas the pass percentage of the commerce stream was 79.57 percent. In Science, the overall pass percentage stood at 84.96 per cent. The pass percentage of the vocational stream was 85.61 per cent.

In all three streams, Science, Arts, and Commerce, girls outperformed boys among the regular candidates. The pass percentage for female candidates in Science was 86.49 per cent, while the pass percentage for male candidates stood at 83.80 per cent. In Arts, the pass percentage of male and female candidates had been recorded as 66.94 per cent and 72.92 per cent respectively. In Commerce, 81.27 per cent of female candidates cleared the exam compared to 78.88 per cent of male candidates.