CBSE Board Exam 2024: More MCQs to be asked on real-life situations, competency, say officials

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is focusing on the student’s personal growth. According to a recent report from PTI, the board will add more multiple-choice questions to the curriculum of its secondary education schools. While speaking to PTI, an official confirmed that more multiple-choice questions will be asked on real-life situations and competency, the weightage for short and long-answer questions will be reduced.

A few days back, the National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT, made some changes in the curriculum of classes 10th to 12th.

As per reports, The NCERT has removed the chapters and topics related to ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts' from the curriculum of class 12th which will be implemented from the academic year 2023-24. Apart from this, the council has updated the civics curriculum. The Chapters such as 'US Hegemony in world politics',' The Cold War Era', 'The Rise of popular movements', and 'Era of one-party dominance' have been removed from the curriculum of 12th Civics.

NCERT 10th, 11th Textbooks Revised

There is also news that the council has removed a few of the chapters from the curriculum of Classes 10th, and 11th. The chapters such as ‘Themes In World History’, ‘Central Islamic lands’, ‘Confrontation of cultures’ and ‘The Industrial Revolution’ have been removed from the Class 11th textbook while the chapters such as 'Democracy and Diversity', 'Popular struggles and movement', and 'Challenges to democracy' have been dropped from the Class 10 'Democratic Politics-II' textbook.

