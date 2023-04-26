MP Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th exams to be released on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board Result 2023 will be declared soon

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will shortly publish the results of the MP Board 10th and 12th exams on its website. According to the media reports, the results for MP Board 10th, 12th exams will be declared latest by April 29. All the students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Once the result is declared, Students will be able to download MP Board 10th, 12th Result from the official website of mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.nic.in.

The above-mentioned date is only a rough estimate, and the exact time and date of the release of the results have not yet been confirmed by the board. Students have been advised to keep a close check on the official website for latest updates.

MP Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th: How to download?

Visit the official website of mpresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'MP Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th'

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details

MP Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th will be displayed

Download MP Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th and save it for future reference

MP Board exams for class 10th were held between March 1 and 27 and MP Board 12th Exams 2023 were held from March 2 to April 5. According to the reports, nearly, 8 lakh students appeared for the MP Board Exams this year.

