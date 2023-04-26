Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 out, Overall Pass Percentage of 2nd year records at 72%

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP Inter Result 2023 declared

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023, AP Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result links: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the intermediate first and second-year examination results today, April 26. The results have been declared through a press conference by Sri Botcha Satyanarayan Garu, Chairman, Board of Intermediate Education and Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh. Students and parents can check their results at the official website —bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, and manabadi.com. Students can download their results using their credentials on the login page. The direct link to the login is given below.

The board had conducted the IPE first-year exams on March 15 and ended on April 13 while the second-year exams were held between March 16 and April 4. According to the data, a total of 10 lakh students appeared in the said exam out of which 4.84 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 1st Year exam while 5.19 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 2nd Year exam. The results of first-year general and vocational program results have also been uploaded. Students can download their results using their hall ticket number and date of birth on the login page followed by the easy steps given below.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and manabadi.com

Click on the Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023

It will take you to the login page

Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: Pass Percentage

Inter 1st Year Pass Percentage - 61%

Inter 2nd year Pass Percentage - 72%

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: Grading System

Candidates can check their percentage of marks under each grade below.

Grade A - Above 75%

Grade B - 60% to 75%

Grade C - 50% to 60%

Grade D - 35% to 50%

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: Alternative Websites

Candidates can check their Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023, AP Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result links on the following websites

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: How to check via SMS

Students can check AP Inter Result 2023 in offline mode via SMS. In case the candidates don’t have a stable internet connection they can check their AP Inter 12th Result 2023 via SMS by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Open the text message application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Next, type a message in the given format: APGEN 'space' REGISTRATION NO

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263

Step 4: Your AP Inter Result 2023 will be reverted to your mobile number after some time.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: What are the details mentioned on the scorecard?

The scorecard contains the personal details and academic details of the candidate. The AP Inter 1st, 2nd and Vocational Scorcard contains the following details.

Student’s Name

Grade obtained

Marks obtained in each subject

Hall Ticket Number

Qualifying status

Grand Total

Direct link to download AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: Qualifying Marks

Candidates are required to secure at least 35% marks in each subject to pass the AP Inter 2023 Board exam. Students who fail to score the qualifying marks will not be promoted to the higher class and not receive the passing certificate.

