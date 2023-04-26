Wednesday, April 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 out, Overall Pass Percentage of 2nd year records at 72%

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 out, Overall Pass Percentage of 2nd year records at 72%

BIE AP Inter 1st Year 2nd Year Result has been announced on bieap.apcfss.in. Check scorecard, grading system, how to download and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2023 19:54 IST
manabadi ap inter results 2022 vocational, AP Inter 1st Year Results 2023 Manabadi, AP Inter 2nd Yea
Image Source : INDIA TV AP Inter Result 2023 declared

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023, AP Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result links: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the intermediate first and second-year examination results today, April 26. The results have been declared through a press conference by Sri Botcha Satyanarayan Garu, Chairman, Board of Intermediate Education and Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh. Students and parents can check their results at the official website —bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, and manabadi.com. Students can download their results using their credentials on the login page. The direct link to the login is given below. 

The board had conducted the IPE first-year exams on March 15 and ended on April 13 while the second-year exams were held between March 16 and April 4. According to the data, a total of 10 lakh students appeared in the said exam out of which 4.84 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 1st Year exam while 5.19 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 2nd Year exam. The results of first-year general and vocational program results have also been uploaded. Students can download their results using their hall ticket number and date of birth on the login page followed by the easy steps given below. 

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and manabadi.com
  • Click on the Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023
  • It will take you to the login page
  • Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button
  • Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 and save it for future reference 

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: Pass Percentage

  • Inter 1st Year Pass Percentage - 61%
  • Inter 2nd year Pass Percentage - 72%

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: Grading System

Candidates can check their percentage of marks under each grade below.

  • Grade A - Above 75%
  • Grade B - 60% to 75%
  • Grade C - 50% to 60%
  • Grade D - 35% to 50%

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: Alternative Websites

Candidates can check their Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023, AP Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result links on the following websites

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: How to check via SMS

Students can check AP Inter Result 2023 in offline mode via SMS. In case the candidates don’t have a stable internet connection they can check their AP Inter 12th Result 2023 via SMS by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Open the text message application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Next, type a message in the given format: APGEN 'space' REGISTRATION NO

Step 3:  Send the SMS to 56263

Step 4: Your AP Inter Result 2023 will be reverted to your mobile number after some time.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: What are the details mentioned on the scorecard?

The scorecard contains the personal details and academic details of the candidate. The AP Inter 1st, 2nd and Vocational Scorcard contains the following details.

  • Student’s Name
  • Grade obtained
  • Marks obtained in each subject
  • Hall Ticket Number
  • Qualifying status
  • Grand Total

Direct link to download AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: Qualifying Marks

Candidates are required to secure at least 35% marks in each subject to pass the AP Inter 2023 Board exam. Students who fail to score the qualifying marks will not be promoted to the higher class and not receive the passing certificate.

ALSO READ | AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 Out: check how to check results offline

ALSO READ | Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result LIVE: link to BIEAP Inter result shortly on bieap.apcfss.in

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Top News

Related Exam-results News

Latest News