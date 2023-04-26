Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2023 Live Updates: BIEAP AP Inter 2nd year result today at bieap.apcfss.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2023 today at 5 PM

AP Inter Results 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP Inter 1st year, 2nd year board results 2023 today, April 26. The Andhra Pradesh Board Inter Class 12 result 2023 will be published on the official website of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in and results.apcfss.in at 5 PM. Students will have to enter their hall ticket number in order to check AP Inter Class 12 Result 2023.

Along with the AP Inter 2nd year board results, the BIEAP will also announce the first-year general and vocational programme results at 5 PM, today. Sri Botcha Satyanarayan garu, Chairman, Board of Intermediate Education and Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare the Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2023 through a press conference.