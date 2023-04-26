Wednesday, April 26, 2023
     
Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2023 Live Updates: BIEAP AP Inter 2nd year result today at bieap.apcfss.in

Along with the AP Inter 2nd year board results, the BIEAP will also announce the first-year general and vocational programme results at 5 PM, today.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2023 14:20 IST
Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2023 today at 5 PM
Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2023 today at 5 PM

AP Inter Results 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP Inter 1st year, 2nd year board results 2023 today, April 26. The Andhra Pradesh Board Inter Class 12 result 2023 will be published on the official website of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in and results.apcfss.in at 5 PM. Students will have to enter their hall ticket number in order to check AP Inter Class 12 Result 2023.

Along with the AP Inter 2nd year board results, the BIEAP will also announce the first-year general and vocational programme results at 5 PM, today. Sri Botcha Satyanarayan garu, Chairman, Board of Intermediate Education and Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare the Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2023 through a press conference.

Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2023 Live Updates

  • Apr 26, 2023 2:20 PM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Manabadi Results 2023 Exam Date

    The BIEAP has conducted the Andhra Pradesh Inter Exams 2023 for 1st Year from March 15 to April 3, 2023, and for 2nd Year, it was held from March 16 to April 4, 2023.

  • Apr 26, 2023 2:15 PM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Bie.ap.gov.in results: AP Inter grading system

    • Grade A - Above 75 percent
    • Grade B - 60 percent to 75 percent
    • Grade C - 50 percent to 60 percent
    • Grade D - 35 percent to 50 percent
  • Apr 26, 2023 2:12 PM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    AP Inter 1st Year Results: Last Five Year's Pass Percentage

    Last year, the BIEAP has recorded an overall pass percentage of 54 percent in AP Inter 1st Year Results. Check last five years' pass percentage of students.

    • 2022 - 54 percent
    • 2021 - 100 percent
    • 2020 - 59 percent
    • 2019 - 60 percent
    • 2018 - 62 percent
  • Apr 26, 2023 2:07 PM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    AP Inter Results 2023: Last Year Highlights

    Last year, BIEAP results for Class 12 were declared on June 22 and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 61 percent. A total of 4,64,756 students appeared for the exam, of which 2,58,449 students passed the AP Inter exam.

  • Apr 26, 2023 1:55 PM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Manabadi Inter Results 2023: Last Year Highlights

    • Total number of students appeared: 4,23,455 
    • Total number of students passed: 2,58,449
    • Overall pass percentage: 61 percent
    • Boys pass percentage: 54 percent
    • Girls pass percentage: 68 percent
  • Apr 26, 2023 1:45 PM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    AP Board Inter Results: Last 5 Year's Pass Percentage

    Last year, the Andhra Pradesh Board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 61 percent. Check last five years' pass percentage of students.

    2022 - 61 percent
    2021 - 100 percent
    2020 - 59 percent
    2019 - 68 percent
    2018 - 69 percent

  • Apr 26, 2023 1:33 PM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    AP Inter Results 2023 BIEAP: Credentials required to download scorecard

    To check the AP Inter result 2023, students will have to login with their hall ticket numbers and dates of birth in the given spaces.

  • Apr 26, 2023 1:28 PM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    AP Board Result: Details mentioned on scorecard

    The AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Result 2023 will include the following details;

    • Student's name
    • Hall Ticket number
    • Personal Details
    • Grade obtained
    • Marks scored in each subject
    • Grand total
    • Qualifying status
  • Apr 26, 2023 1:21 PM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    AP Inter 1st 2nd year results: Websites to check AP results 2023

    The AP Inter results 2023 will be available on the following official websites --

    • results.apcfss.in
    • bie.ap.gov.in.
  • Apr 26, 2023 1:15 PM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    AP Inter 2nd year result 2023: How to Check

    Students can follow the step-by guide given here to check Manabadi Inter results online from the official website.

    Step 1: Go to the official websites at results.apcfss.in or bie.ap.gov.in.
    Step 2: Click on the AP Inter results 2023 link reflecting on the homepage.
    Step 3: Next, enter credentials such as hall ticket number.
    Step 4: Submit details and AP Inter result 2023 will appear on the screen.
    Step 5: Download the AP Inter 2nd year Result PDF and print a copy for further reference.

  • Apr 26, 2023 1:11 PM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2023 Date, Time

    Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023 result today, April 26 at 5 PM.

