Nagaland Board Result 2024: NBSE releases HSLC 10th, HSSLC 12th exam results at nbsenl.edu.in | READ

Nagaland Board Result 2024: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared Nagaland Board Result 2024 for 10th, and 12th today (April 26). The NBSE High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results was declared on Friday. Candidates can check the results now on the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

All those students who appeared in the Nagaland Board 2024 exams can download their results from the official website, nbenl.edu.in. This year, Nagaland Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 13 to February 23, and Class 12 exams were conducted from February 12 to March 6 across the state at various exam centres.

How many students appeared in board exams?

Over 60,000 students appeared for this year’s Class 10-12 board examinations, which were conducted in 68 centers across the state. As per the notification, the board will distribute the provisional result gazette to registered institutions, accompanied by the issuance of pass certificates and mark sheets.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio congratulates students

To download NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results, students are required to put in their login credentials, which could consist of their roll number or name. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

How to download Nagaland Board Result 2024 for class 10th, and 12th?

Visit the official website of NBSE, nbsenl.edu.in

Click on the result link that reads, ' Nagaland Board Result 2024 for class 10th, and 12th'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter the login credentials such as roll number and submit the details

Nagaland Board Result 2024 for class 10th, and 12th will appear on the screen

Download Nagaland Board Result 2024 for class 10th, and 12th for future reference

This year, the Nagaland Board HSLC board exam 2024 was conducted from February 13 to 23 in a single shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. while, the exams HSSLC were conducted between February 12 to March 6.

Science- Narola Imsong (96.20% ) Commerce- Satyam Kumar Jaiswal (98.40%) Arts- Keletsole Mekro (97.40%)

Exam results on mobile application

Apart from the official website, students can also check their board results through an Android mobile app- NBSE. To do so, students will have to download the NBSE app through the Google Play Store. After downloading the app, students are required to register themselves and fill in the required details such as registration number and roll number to check the result.

As per the available data, approximately 21,689 students appeared for the Nagaland HSLC Exam 2024, while the HSSLC Exams 2024 saw participation from over 17,000 candidates.

