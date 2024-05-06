TN Board 12th Result 2024 OUT: How to download Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Scorecards?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TN 12th Result 2024 declared

TN Board 12th Results: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced the HSE or class 12th results today, May 6. Those waiting for the TN 12th result 2024 can download their scorecards from the official website, tnresults.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in. The link to the results are also available on dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.

This year, Tamil Nadu Class 12th or HSE Final Exams were conducted between March 1st and 22nd from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm. As per results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 94.56 per cent. A total of 2,478 schools have achieved 100 per cent result, of which, 397 are government schools. Students can now download Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Scorecards by following the easy steps below.

How to download Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Scorecards?

Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'HSE(+2) Examination Results March 2024'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and click on 'Get Marks'

HSE(+2) Examination Results March 2024 will appear on screen

Download and save HSE(+2) Examination Results March 2024 for future reference

As per official data, this year, a total of 7,60,606 candidates appeared for the class 12th board exam, of which, 7,19,196 have passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 94.56 percent. Out of the total number of passing students, 3,93,890 are female students, and 3,25,305 are male students. There is only a third-gender candidate who has passed the exam.

Direct link to download Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scorecards

All those who failed the exam can appear for the TN Board supplementary exams. The details about the TN Class 12 supplementary exams will be announced in due course. Students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective respective schools a few days after the result declaration.