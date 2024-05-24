Veteran filmmaker Steven Speilberg's next directorial to release worldwide on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Steven Speilberg

Oscar-winning director Steven Speilberg has always managed to capture the netizens' attention through his films which showcase the unique essence of films. Be it Schindler's List, Indiana Jones or Raiders of the Lost Ark, the filmmakers never fail to give a blockbuster. The filmmaker recently announced the release date of his upcoming directorial.

According to a report in PTI, Hollywood studio Universal and Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment announced the filmmaker's new film will be released in theatres worldwide in May 2026. The movie, which is currently untitled is described as an original event film. Based on a story by Speilberg, the screenplay is written by longtime collaborator David Koepp, who previously collaborated with the director for Jurrasic Park and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Multiple Oscar-winning auteur Steven Spielberg has directed several blockbuster films including E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Catch Me If You Can, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, and West Side Story. He has also helmed short films which include Letters from Iwo Jima, Super 8, An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, Memoirs of Geisha, Flags of our Fathers, The Hundred-Foot Journey, Maestro, The Colou Purple and A Guilty Conscience.

His last film was The Fablemans which earned him appreciation from celebrities and fans. The ensemble cast of The Fabelmans includes Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, and David Lynch, who make a brief appearance but are not revealed here. Producing the movie are Spielberg, Tony Kushner, and Kristie Macosko Krieger. The film was released in 2022.

The filmmakers have also bagged several accolades including Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Emmy Awards, Tony Awards, Guild, Berlin International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival and Cesar Award.

