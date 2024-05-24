Thor star Chris Hemsworth receives Hollywood Walk of Fame

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth never fails to surprise his fans with his performances be it being witty, serious or suspenseful. The Marvel star is always ready to provide the best for his fans. The actor who is best known as Thor was honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor was accompanied by parents Leonie and Craig Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky and his children, sons Sasha and Tristan and daughter India in a rare public outing for the family.

After receiving it, the actor said, "I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive. And it doesn't get lost on me that she put aside her dreams in order to support mine and, again, (I am) forever in your debt.

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr roasted Chris Hemsworth in a funny and heartfelt attribute. He said, "I reached out to his fellow Avengers to distil to three simple describing words, 'What is Chris Hemsworth?'. First off, (Jeremy) Renner says, ‘Absurdly annoyingly amazing. ’ (Mark) Ruffalo came in strong with, ‘Friend from work. ' Scarlett (Johansson) got to the heart of it with, ‘Sensitive leading lady.' Captain America (Chris Evans) calls him, ‘Second best Chris'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris Hemsworth has an animated film with Scarlett Johansson. He also has Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in the pipeline. For the unversed, Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor who gained worldwide recognition after playing the role of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Before making his debut in Hollywood, he starred in an Australian series called Home and Away from 2004 to 2007. His other notable films include Extraction, The Avengers, Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghostbusters, Men in Black: International, The Hunger Games, Red Dawn, Spiderhead and Vacation among others.

Also Read: Singham Again: Ajay Devgn flaunts 'on duty' avatar in new photo, fan says 'baap of all cops in Indian cinema'

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani finally breaks silence on divorce rumours, says 'I was numb for few hours'