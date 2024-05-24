Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Result 2024 to be out soon, check how to download result without roll number

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Result 2024 to be out soon

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the result of class 10 soon. The students will be able to check the results on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

The students will require their roll number as the login credentials to check the result. In order to pass the exam, the students will require a minimum of 33 percent marks. The students dissatisfied with their marks will be able to apply for revaluation. The details for the same will be shared in due course of time.

Official Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024 date soon

Before the declaration of results, the date and time will be announced by the Rajasthan board. This year, over 10 lakh students participated in the RBSE Class 10 exam. The examination was conducted from March 7 to 30 in a single shift.

In 2023, a total of 10,41,373 students appeared for the class 10 exam, of which, 9,42,360 students passed the examination. The pass percentage was recorded to be 90.49 percent. The gender-wise pass percentage was recorded to be 91.31 percent for girls and 89.78 percent for boys.

RBSE Class 10 Results: How to check the Rajasthan Board Results without roll number?

Students can check their results name-wise. Once the results are released, students can visit the Rajasthan board's official website and download a PDF file containing school-wise and exam-center-wise results.

RBSE Class 10 Results: How to check results online?

To check the results online, follow the mentioned steps:-

1. Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

2. Click on RBSE Class 10 Result link.

3. A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4. Login with your roll number and submit it.

5. The result will be displayed. Save and download it for future references.

RBSE Class 10 Results: Check results through SMS

If the site crashes once the results are announced, follow the mentioned steps to view the result:-

1. Open the SMS app.

2. Type RAJ10 space Roll Number.

3. Send the text to 56263.

4. The results will be sent to the number.

RBSE Class 10 Results: DigiLocker

1. Go to the official website or app of DigiLocker.

2. Login with the registered number or Aadhar number.

3. Click on the education section and select Rajasthan board.

4. Then from the drop-down list, select the Class 10 passing certificate/result link.

5. A new window will open. Enter the roll number, date of birth and other details.

6. The result will be displayed. Save and download it for future references