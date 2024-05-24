Meghalaya MBOSE Result 2024 OUT for class 10th, 12th, 55.80 per cent pass SSLC, 79.76 percent pass HSLC Arts

Follow us on Image Source : MBOSE Meghalaya MBOSE 10th, 12th 2024 Results out

Meghalaya MBOSE Result 2024: Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura has released the class 10th, and 12th board results today, May 24. Along with the pass percentage, the board has shared the list of toppers, district-wise percentage, genderwise pass percentage etc. As per results, MBOSE SSLC (Class 10th) overall pass percentage stood at 55.80 per cent whereas it is 79.79 per cent for regular and non-regular students of HSSLC arts. All those students who took to the MBOSE 10th, and 12th board exam can download their results from the official website, megresults.nic.in.

In HSSLC arts, the girls outperformed boys with 73.15 per cent marks and the overall pass percentage of boys students is 56.01 per cent. In class 10th, boys outperformed girls with a marginal pass percentage difference. The overall pass percentage of boys is 78.06 percent whereas 77.18 percent of girls students. Students can now check their results by following the easy steps given below.

Earlier, the board had declared the results of science, commerce, and vocational streams on May 8. In MBOSE science results, the pass percentage stood at 85.24 %, while it was 80.26% for the commerce stream.

This year, 28,082 students registered for the HSSLC exam (12th) of which, 27,374 students appeared in the exam and 21,833 passed. In class 10th (SSLC), 55, 191 students registered themselves for the exam, of which, 54,134 appeared in the exam and 30,208 students have passed the exam.

How to download Meghalaya MBOSE Result 2024 Class 10th, and 12th?

Visit the official website of MBOSE, megresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'SSLC/HSLC arts result'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide roll number, captcha code and click on 'submit' button

Meghalaya MBOSE Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Meghalaya MBOSE Result 2024 for future reference

Students can also download their MBOSE 10th and 12th Arts Rsult 2024 mark sheets online through other services including SMS and the Digilocker app. However, the online marksheets are provisional. Students will have to get their marksheets from their respective schools.

Meghalaya MBOSE Result 2024: How to download scorecards via SMS?

All you need to type the SMS in the following format:

For Class 10: MBOSE10 roll number

For Class 12 arts: MBOSE12A roll number

Send it to 56263

Then, you will instantly get the Meghalaya board SSLC/ HSSLC arts result 2024 status on the same number

Meghalaya HSSLC Topper List 2024

Rank 1: Menangmankhraw Kharkongor with 468 marks

Rank 1: Gaurav Bharali with 468 marks

Rank 2: Tanisha Das with 451 marks

Rank 3: Saleng Marak with 450 marks

Rank 4: Naaz Bashar with 431 marks

Rank 5: Hamekhrawbok Kharshiing with 429 marks

Meghalaya SSLC Toppers 2024 List

Rank 1: Anuj Chetry with 575 marks

Rank 2: Aleytheia Syiemlieh with 574 marks

Rank 3: Congenial Kharsahnoh with 571 marks

Rank 4: Aime Azora G Momin with 568 marks

Rank 4: Wanma Sangma with 568 marks

Rank 5: Neiniwanroi Nongtdeh with 566 marks

Meghalaya HSLC Top District 2024 performance

The district of East West Khasi Hills topped in HSSLC Arts results with a pass percentage of 92.32 per cent, while the district of South Garo Hills recorded the lowest pass percentage which is 56.30 per cent.

Meghalaya SSLC Top District 2024 performance

The district of West Jaintia Hills topped with a pass percentage of 78.34 percent, the East Khasi Hills recorded 77.09 percent and the East Jaintia Hills recorded 70.88 percent.