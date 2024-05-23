Tripura Board Result 2024: TBSE Class 10th, 12th results to be out tomorrow, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TBSE Class 10th 12th results tomorrow

Tripura Board Result 2024: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is all set to announce the class 10th madhyamik and class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) results. As per the official announcement, the results will be announced tomorrow, May 24 at 12:30 PM. Students who took to the Tripura class 10th, and 12th board exams can download their results from the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in.

This year, the class 10th board exams were conducted between March 2 and March 23 and the class 12 exam from March 1 to 23. The class 10 exams were conducted in 69 centres across 144 centres while those for class 12 board exams were conducted at 60 centres across 98 venues. Once the results are out, students can download Tripura TBSE Class 10th, 12th results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download TBSE Class 10th, 12th results 204?

Visit the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 or TBSE Higher Secondary Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your login credentials

TBSE Class 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

Download and save TBSE Class 10th, 12th results for future reference

According to data from the Agartala board, Approximately, 38,559 students appeared for the class 10th exams this year, with around 27,627 appearing for class 12 board exams.

The marks secured by the students in different subjects will be reflected on their class 10 and 12 mark sheets. Students should note that the scorecard they receive initially will be provisional, the students are required to collect their provisional marksheets from their respective schools. The scorecard will contain the information of the student including the student’s name, date of birth, roll number, and marks obtained in various subjects.