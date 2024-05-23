CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board Result 2024 to be out on THIS Date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board Result 2024 soon

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board Result 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the class 12th board exam results soon. As per officials, Odisha board 12th result 2024 will be announced on May 26, 2024, at 4:30 PM. This year, the board will release results for all streams simultaneously including Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational Studies. Students who took to the CHSE Odisha board exam can download their results on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in,and orissaresults.nic.in.

Besides the official websites, students can access their results through their respective higher secondary school e-space and e-digilocker. This year, a total of 3,84,597 students appeared for the class 12 board exams across all streams. The exams were conducted between February 16 and March 20 across more than 1,160 centers in Odisha.

To pass Odisha Board 12th board exams, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate. Students who fail in the Odisha Board Exam 2024 will get a chance to improve their marks. The students will have to appear for the compartment/supplementary exams. The details of the CHSE Odisha Compartment exam 2024 will be shared during the result declaration.

How to download CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board Result 2024?

Visit the official website, chseodisha.nic.in,and orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the notification that reads, 'CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number, and other details

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board Result 2024 for future reference

From where i can get CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board Result 2024 Marksheet?

Students should note that the online released CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board Result 2024 Marksheet is provisional and the students will have to contact their school authorities for the original marksheets soon after checking the Odisha +2 result 2024. Students can also get their marksheets through SMS and Digilocker. In case of any discrepancy, they can immediately contact their respective school authorities and get it rectified.