Meghalaya Board Result 2024 date: MBOSE Class 10th, and 12th Arts stream results to declare on THIS date!

Meghalaya Board Result 2024 Class 10th, and 12th: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced that the results for classes 10th, and 12th (Arts Stream) will be announced on May 24. All those candidates who took to the Meghalaya Class 10th, and 12th board exam 2024 can download their scorecards from the official website, mbose.in.

The Meghalaya Board has already released MBOSE Class 12th Science, Commerce, and Vocational Course results on May 8. As per the results, the overall pass percentage of the commerce stream was 83.26 per cent whereas it was 87.13 per cent for Science Stream. The board is yet to declare the results of the class 12th board exam arts stream. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Meghalaya Board Result 2024: Alternative websites

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

indiatvnews.com

How to download Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Marksheet?

Visit the official website, mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Marksheet'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your MBOSE roll number

Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and save Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Marksheet for future reference

Students should note that MBOSE SSLC Result Class 10 and MBOSE HSLC Arts Stream Result 2024 class 12 the result released online is provisional. The students will have to collect the original marksheet from the school. The marksheet will include details such as the student's name, roll number, date of birth, marks obtained in different subjects, grades, etc.

How to check MBOSE Result 2024 Class 10 via SMS?

All you need to do is type a message in the format: MG10roll number and send it to 58888 or MBOSE10roll number and send it to 5626. You will instantly receive message of your result on the same number.

How to check MBOSE Result 2024 Class 12 Arts Stream via SMS?