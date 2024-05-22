Wednesday, May 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. Meghalaya Board Result 2024 date: MBOSE Class 10th, and 12th Arts stream results to declare on THIS date!

Meghalaya Board Result 2024 date: MBOSE Class 10th, and 12th Arts stream results to declare on THIS date!

Meghalaya Board MBOSE Result 2024 for class 10th, and 12th Arts Stream will be declared soon. Students who took to the said exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check release date, how to download, an other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2024 18:25 IST
Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10th, and 12th Stream Result
Image Source : INDIA TV Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10th, and 12th Stream Result 2024 Soon

Meghalaya Board Result 2024 Class 10th, and 12th: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced that the results for classes 10th, and 12th (Arts Stream) will be announced on May 24. All those candidates who took to the Meghalaya Class 10th, and 12th board exam 2024 can download their scorecards from the official website, mbose.in.

The Meghalaya Board has already released MBOSE Class 12th Science, Commerce, and Vocational Course results on May 8. As per the results, the overall pass percentage of the commerce stream was 83.26 per cent whereas it was 87.13 per cent for Science Stream. The board is yet to declare the results of the class 12th board exam arts stream. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Meghalaya Board Result 2024: Alternative websites

  • mbose.in
  • megresults.nic.in
  • indiatvnews.com

How to download Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Marksheet?

  • Visit the official website, mbose.in or megresults.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Marksheet'
  • It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your MBOSE roll number
  • Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Marksheet will appear on the screen
  • Download and save Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Marksheet for future reference

Students should note that MBOSE SSLC Result Class 10 and MBOSE HSLC Arts Stream Result 2024 class 12 the result released online is provisional. The students will have to collect the original marksheet from the school. The marksheet will include details such as the student's name, roll number, date of birth, marks obtained in different subjects, grades, etc. 

How to check MBOSE Result 2024 Class 10 via SMS?

All you need to do is type a message in the format: MG10roll number and send it to 58888 or MBOSE10roll number and send it to 5626. You will instantly receive message of your result on the same number.

How to check MBOSE Result 2024 Class 12 Arts Stream via SMS?

All you need to do is type a message in the format: MBOSE12CROLLNUMBER and Send it to 56263. Then, you will instantly receive message of your result staus on the same number.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Exam-results News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement