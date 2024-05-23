Meghalaya MBOSE class 10, 12 results releasing tomorrow, check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Meghalaya class 10, 12 results will be released tomorrow, May 23

Meghalaya class 10, 12 results 2024: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBSE) is all set to class 10th, and 12th results tomorrow, May 24. As per the official announcement, the results will be declared during office hours. Though the exact time of releasing results is unknown, previous trends show that the results will be declared in the early part of the day. The students can download MBOSE SSC HSC Result 2024 from the official website of MBOSE, mbose.in.

This year, the Meghalaya Board HSSLC exam was conducted between March 1 to March 27 and the Class 10 Exam from March 15 to April 3. The official notice reads, 'Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2024 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 24th May 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website, mbose.in.'

ALSO READ | Tripura Board Result 2024: TBSE Class 10th, 12th results to be out tomorrow, check how to download

How to download Meghalaya class 10, and 12 results?

Visit the official website of MBOSE, mbose.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Meghalaya class 10, 12 results'

A new window will open

Now, select the respective result window

Provide your login information and click on 'submit'

Meghalaya class 10, 12 results will appear on screen

Download and save Meghalaya class 10, 12 results for future reference

ALSO READ | CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board Result 2024 to be out on THIS Date!

MBOSE Class 12 Arts Result tomorrow

The board has already released the MBOSE Class 12th Science, Commerce, and Vocational Course results 2024 on May 8, 2024. The results of the arts stream are yet to be declared. As per officials, the results for class 12 arts stream will be released with class 10th board exam results. Students are required to download MBOSE Class 12 Arts results from the official website, mbose.in.

ALSO READ | Manipur BSEM class 10 board results 2024 to be declared soon, check when and how to download

Alternative websites to check scorecards