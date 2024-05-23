Manipur BSEM class 10 board results 2024 to be declared soon, check when and how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manipur BSEM class 10 board results 2024 soon

Manipur BSEM class 10 board results 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) is likely to announce the class 10th board exam results soon. As per the media reports, the results will be announced by next week on May 27. However, there is no official confirmation from the board officials. Students who took to Manipur Class 10 board exam will be able to download their scorecards on the official websites, bsem.nic.in, and manresults.nic.in.

This year, the board conducted class 10th exams from March 15 to April 3, in single shift from 10 am to 1 pm, in pen-paper mode. As per data, a total of 37,715 students appeared for the exam of which, 19,087 are boys and 18,628 are girls. Students can download Manipur Class 10th results by following the easy steps given below. Students are advised to keep their admit card handy to while checking their BOSEM 10th results 2024.They will require their board roll number to check their results.

How to download Manipur BSEM class 10 board results 2024?

Visit the official website of BSEM, bsem.nic.in, and manresults.nic.in

Navigate to the link of 'Manipur BSEM class 10 board results 2024'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide your roll number, date of birth and other details

Manipur BSEM class 10 board results 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Manipur BSEM class 10 board results 2024 for future reference

Manipur BSEM class 10 board results 2024: Details on Scorecard

Candidate Name

Marks

Roll Number

School

Enrollment Number

Subjects

Result Status

Pass Marks

To pass the Manipur BSEM Class 10th board exam, the students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall in aggregate. Those who fail to achieve minimum marks will be declared to fail. They will have to appear for the supplementary exam to save their academic year. Students will also get a chance to request their answer copies and OMR sheets. The details regarding the same will be announced in due course. Students are advised to stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for latest information.