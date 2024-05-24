Tripura Board TBSE Results Announced for Class 10th, and 12th, How to Download Marksheets

Follow us on Image Source : TBSE Tripura Board TBSE Class 10th, and 12th results announced

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the results of class 10 and class 12 today, May 24. The announcement of the results for both classes was made through a press conference scheduled at 12.00 PM. The link to the marksheets have been activated on the official website. Students and parents can now check results on the official website of the Tripura Board - tbse.tripura.gov.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in, with their login credentials i.e. their date of birth and roll number. To pass, students will require a score of a minimum of 30 per cent.

Tripura Board TBSE Results Overview

This year, a total of 33,739 candidates appeared for the Class 10 exam and 25,350 students appeared for the Class 12th exam. As per result, the overall pass percentage for class 10 is recorded at 87.54 per cent and for Class 12, it is 79.27 per cent. A total of 39 schools recorded 100 per cent results in Class 12 and 310 in Class 10 exams across the state. The pass percentage of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Class 10 is 85.01% and Class 12 is 70.57%.

The exams for class 10 were conducted from March 2 to 23 and the exams for class 12 took place from March 1 to 23. The examinations were held in 69 centres across 144 centres for Class 10, while for Class 12 it was conducted in 60 centres across 98 venues in the state.

Around 38,559 students appeared for the class 10 exams and nearly 27,627 students appeared for the class 12 examinations this year, according to data from the Agartala board. The number of students who appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year was lower than in 2023. Last year, approximately 43,730 students appeared for the class 10 exams and for class 12 exams, around 38,125 students appeared.

TBSE Result 2024: How to download the marksheet?

Visit the official website of Tripura board - tbse.tripura.gov.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link "Class 10/Class 12 Result 2024"

Enter the login credentials - the registration number and roll number and submit it.

The results will be displayed on the screen

Save and download it for future references

TBSE RESULT 2024: How to check results through DigiLocker?

Go to the official website or app of DigiLocker

Login with the registered number or Aadhar number

Click on the education section and select Tripura board

Then from the drop-down list, select the Class 10/Class 12 result link

A new window will open. Enter the roll number, date of birth and other details

The result will be displayed. Save and download it for future reference

Tripura TBSE Result 2024: Download results via SMS

Open the SMS app

Write a text in the mentioned format - TBSE(space)Registration Number and Roll Number

There shouldn't be any space between the registration and roll number

Send the text to - 7738299899

The result will be sent by the board to the same number

Alternative websites to check scorecards

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

tbse.in

tripurainfo.com

Tripura TBSE Result 2024: Details mentioned on Scorecards

Student Name

Date of birth

Roll number

Father’s name

School name

Exam name

Subject name

Subject code

Marks obtained in each subject

Total marks obtained

Result status

Remarks

What's next?

Students who have declared as passed in class 10th are promoted to class 11th. On the other hand, those who pass the class 12 exam can now enroll themselves in higher education. Those who fail in one or two subjects can appear for a supplementary exam to save their academic year. Lastly, those who fail in more than two subjects have to repeat their academic year.

Grading System