Lok Sabha elections 2024: 121 candidates declare themselves illiterate, finds ADR

Lok Sabha elections: About 121 candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections have declared themselves illiterate, and 359 have stated that they have studied up to the 5th grade, according to an analysis of the reports shared by the poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The data shows that 647 candidates have reported their education level up to the 8th grade. About 1,303 candidates have declared themselves as having passed the 12th grade and 1,502 candidates have a graduate degree.

There are 198 candidates with a doctorate, according to the analysis. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has analysed the educational qualifications of 8,337 out of 8,360 candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections.

How many candidates were illiterate in previous phases?

In the first phase of the elections, 639 candidates reported their educational qualifications as being between the 5th and 12th grades, while 836 candidates have qualifications of graduate level or higher. Additionally, 36 candidates declared themselves as just literate, 26 as illiterate, and four did not disclose their educational qualifications.

During the second phase, 533 candidates declared their education levels as between the 5th and 12th grades, while 574 candidates reported being graduates or higher. About 37 candidates declared themselves as just literate, eight as illiterate, and three did not provide their educational qualifications.

In the third phase, 639 candidates reported their educational qualifications as being between the 5th and 12th grades, while 591 candidates declared themselves as graduates or higher. Additionally, 56 are just literate, and 19 are illiterate. Three candidates did not disclose their educational qualifications.

For the fourth phase, 644 candidates declared their education levels as between the 5th and 12th grades, while 944 reported being graduates or higher. Thirty candidates declared themselves as just literate, and 26 were illiterate.

In the fifth phase, 293 candidates reported their educational qualifications as being between the 5th and 12th grades, while 349 declared themselves graduates or with higher degrees. Around 20 candidates are just literate, and five are illiterate. Two candidates did not disclose their educational qualifications.

In the sixth phase, 332 candidates declared their educational qualifications as between the 5th and 12th grades, while 487 reported being graduates or higher. There are 22 diploma holders, 12 candidates who are just literate, and 13 who are illiterate.

In the seventh phase, 402 candidates reported their educational qualifications as being between the 5th and 12th grades, while 430 declared themselves as graduates or higher.

There are 20 diploma holders, 26 candidates who are just literate, and 24 who are illiterate. Two candidates did not disclose their educational qualifications.

The elections are being conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with the vote counting scheduled for June 4. With five phases being completed, the sixth and seventh phases are set for May 25 and June 1, respectively.