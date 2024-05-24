IPL 2024: American band Imagine Dragons to perform at the closing ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Imagine Dragons

America's popular rock band Imagine Dragons was formed in 2008 and is now one of the top-notch groups in the whole world. Imagine Dragons gained worldwide recognition after the release of their first single It's Time. The band is all set to perform at the Indian Premiere League 2024 finale. The lead singer of the band Dan Reynolds announced it on X post (formerly called Twitter) by Star Sports.

Along with the video clip, the caption read, "Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans" - Dan Reynolds Can you IMAGINE? They are ready to light up the night! From 'Believer' to 'Bones', get ready to feel 'Natural' as we face the 'Thunder' at the #IPL finale with @Imaginedragons! Tune into Cricket Live during #IPLFinal on 26th May, 6.00 PM onwards at Star Sports Network." In the video clip, Dan can be heard saying, “This the stage where we come along. The moment is here. Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans.” He further added, “Visiting India was the highlight of my entire career.”

Fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section to see the famous band performing at the finale. One user wrote, "I hope in some way to see the performance". Another user wrote, "I hope in some way to see the performance".

Imagine Dragons performed in 2023 at the Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai. Songs including Radioactive, Demons, It's Time, Bones as well as Bad Liar, by Imagine Dragons, whose lead singer Dan Reynolds hailed the warmth of the people of India as well as its food.

For the unversed, Imagine Dragons” consists of Dan Reynolds (vocals), Wayne Sermon (guitar), Ben McKee (bass) and Daniel Platzman (drums). Imagine Dragons paved their way to success through their popular songs including Radioactive, Enemy, Thunder, It's Time, Bones, Thunder, Walking the Fire and Bleeding Out among others.

