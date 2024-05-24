COMEDK UGET 2024 Result to be announced at 3 PM today, check latest updates

Friday, May 24, 2024
     
COMEDK UGET 2024 Result will be announced today, May 24 at 3 PM. All those who are eagerly waiting for the scorecard/rankcard can download it from the official website, comedk.org, once released. Check how to download, and other details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 24, 2024 14:26 IST
COMEDK UGET 2024 Result: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has changed the result release timings for  COMDK UGET result 2024. Earlier, the results were supposed to be released at 3 PM, today, May 24. After the release of the results, the selected candidates will be able to submit their registrations along with documents for counselling procedure at 4 PM, May 24. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results are advised to stay tuned to the official website of COMDEK for latest updates. 

This year, COMEDK UGET 2024 exam was conducted on May 12 wherein around 1.2 lakh students appeared for the exam. Compared the last year's result data, this year, the number of candidates has increased. Last year, 96,607 candidates applied for engineering entrance exam of which 77,232 appeared. The final answer keys were released on May 21. All those can access their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download COMEDK UGET 2024 result?

  • Visit the official website of COMEDK, comedk.org
  • Click on the notification link that reads,'COMEDK UGET 2024 result'
  • It will redirect you to the login window  where you need to provide your details such as roll number, date of birth, and other details
  • COMEDK UGET 2024  result will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the COMEDK UGET 2024 result for future reference

Details mentioned on Scorecards

COMEDK UGET 2024 scorecard will include details such as Name along with application or registration number, date of birth, test admission ticket number, category, selected course, photo ID proof details, score obtained, and Rank obtained. In case of any discrepancies in the results, candidates can immediately contact the exam authority for immediate rectification.  

Last year's result data

In 2023, 8,130 candidates scored in the 90 to 100 percentile, 7,719 candidates between the 80 and 90 percentile and 8,036 candidates between the 70 and 80 percentile.

