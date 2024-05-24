COMEDK UGET 2024 Result to be announced at 3 PM today, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV COMEDK UGET 2024 Result shortly

COMEDK UGET 2024 Result: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has changed the result release timings for COMDK UGET result 2024. Earlier, the results were supposed to be released at 3 PM, today, May 24. After the release of the results, the selected candidates will be able to submit their registrations along with documents for counselling procedure at 4 PM, May 24. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results are advised to stay tuned to the official website of COMDEK for latest updates.

This year, COMEDK UGET 2024 exam was conducted on May 12 wherein around 1.2 lakh students appeared for the exam. Compared the last year's result data, this year, the number of candidates has increased. Last year, 96,607 candidates applied for engineering entrance exam of which 77,232 appeared. The final answer keys were released on May 21. All those can access their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download COMEDK UGET 2024 result?

Visit the official website of COMEDK, comedk.org

Click on the notification link that reads,'COMEDK UGET 2024 result'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your details such as roll number, date of birth, and other details

COMEDK UGET 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download and save the COMEDK UGET 2024 result for future reference

Details mentioned on Scorecards

COMEDK UGET 2024 scorecard will include details such as Name along with application or registration number, date of birth, test admission ticket number, category, selected course, photo ID proof details, score obtained, and Rank obtained. In case of any discrepancies in the results, candidates can immediately contact the exam authority for immediate rectification.

Last year's result data

In 2023, 8,130 candidates scored in the 90 to 100 percentile, 7,719 candidates between the 80 and 90 percentile and 8,036 candidates between the 70 and 80 percentile.