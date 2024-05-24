Satyanaas: Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champions' first song is out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Chandu Champions' first song Satyanaas is out now

The first song 'Satyanaas' from Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film 'Chandu Champion' has been released. Till now Kartik was making headlines because of his transformation in this film. His powerful look in the posters released one after the other is enough to increase the enthusiasm of the fans towards the film. And now in the first song released today, the actor has made the day of his fans with his dance.

Chandu Champion's first song is out now

The title of the first song of 'Chandu Champion' is 'Satyanaas'. This song is sung by Arijit Singh. Its lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is fun to listen to, and Kartik's dance has made it more interesting. This song has been filmed on a train. Kartik can be seen dancing not only inside the train but also on the roof of the train with the entire group. The song choreographed by Bosco-Caesar is sure to infuse the fun atmosphere and promises to be a chartbuster. Pritam's music and tunes are set to be a rage, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

Watch the song here:

Social media users have liked Kartik's dance moves in the song. One user wrote, 'fun song'. Another user wrote, 'Kartik and the leg hook steps.' However, some Instagram users also mentioned that the lyrics of this song make less sense.

About the film

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Kartik's film Chandu Champion. Reportedly, Shraddha is playing the female lead in the film, but makers have kept it under wraps. The story of this film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release in cinemas.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit feeds Rasmalai to Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty hails Chandu Champion's transformation