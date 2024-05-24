Friday, May 24, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 24, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Updated on: May 24, 2024 20:39 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 24, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • War of words over Muslim reservation, PM Modi says, Congress wants to implement Sharia laws, Sharad Pawar supports Muslim reservation
  • WB CM Mamata Official Banerjee to challenge Calcutta HC verdict quashing OBC certificates, alleges judges are working under political influence
  • PM Narendra Modi tells HP, Punjab rallies, "we now strike inside enemy territory"(ghar me ghus kar maarte hain)

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

