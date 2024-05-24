Cyclone Remal to make landfall on Sunday in West Bengal, Bangladesh at wind speed of 102 kilometres per hour

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representation purposes

Cyclone Remal: A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal will intensify and reach Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts as a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday evening, the IMD said on Thursday. According to the IMD, the cyclone could reach a wind speed of 102 kilometres per hour and would make landfall on Sunday.

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season and will be named Remal, according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.

"The system will concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal by Friday morning. It will further intensify into a cyclonic storm on Saturday morning and reach Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coast as a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday evening," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Monica Sharma.

Fisherfolk out at sea have been advised to return to the coast and not venture into the Bay of Bengal until May 27. Scientists say cyclonic storms are intensifying rapidly and retaining their potency for longer periods due to warmer sea surface temperatures, a result of oceans absorbing most of the excess heat from greenhouse gas emissions.

The past 30 years have witnessed the highest sea surface temperatures since records began in 1880. According to senior IMD scientist DS Pai, warmer sea surface temperatures mean more moisture, which is favourable for the intensification of cyclones.