RR vs SRH Playing XIs: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat, Sunrisers make two changes

Sanju Samson and Pat Cummins are up against each other for one final time in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The winner of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. RR won the crucial toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and opted to bowl first as they decided to make no changes to their playing XI that defeated RCB. Meanwhile, SRH have made two changes to their line-up from the last match with Jaydev Unadkat and Aiden Markram coming into their playing XI.

The Royals have been struggling with the fitness of players as Samson revealed in the last game but he has credited doctors in the side for hepling them to recover. "We are trying our best to recover well, the doctors and the physios are doing a great job. We are feeling much better today. We played around 70% of our potential with our batting and still we managed to cross the line. There were some learnings. We'd like to be better. Each and every game, each and every venue, the dimensions of the ground change, the climate changes. We are well experienced and well equipped to prepare accordingly. We are looking forward to this game," he said.

Cummins has stated that the team's approach with the bat will not change at all despite losing in the last game. "The guys will be aggressive, it's not going to work everytime, we are going to lose wickets sometimes. We were well below our best a couple of days ago. Another chance tonight, much of the same. (Bowling) It's an ongoing discussion, this ground is a little bit bigger," he said.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Impact Substitutes

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen

