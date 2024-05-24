Friday, May 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals bowl first after winning the toss; Sunrisers make 2 changes
Live now

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals bowl first after winning the toss; Sunrisers make 2 changes

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the consistent teams in the 2024 edition of the IPL and poor outing in the first qualifier has given them a second chance while Rajasthan Royals are on the ascendence coming off a win against RCB.

Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: May 24, 2024 19:13 IST
SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live Score

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals bowl first after winning the toss; Sunrisers make two changes

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing outing in the first qualifier against the Kolkata Knight Riders but a washed-out game in Guwahati for Rajasthan Royals meant that the Pat Cummins and Co got the second shot at making the final. The Sunrisers are the most transformed team in the 2024 edition of the IPL and irrespective of the result in the first qualifier, they will stick to their brand of cricket, which has given them the most success and on a fresh surface in Chennai, it could very well work for the Orange Army. Against them is Rajasthan Royals, who found confidence and a winning momentum after four losses and a washout. Expect a humdinger between a batting-heavy side and a strong bowling outfit. Follow all the live updates of SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2-

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 24, 2024 7:12 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    SRH vs RR toss - Sanju Samson wins, opts to bowl

    Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to field first saying that the conditions dictated his decision. Royals are coming off a successful chase in the eliminator.

  • May 24, 2024 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Which way is this going?

  • May 24, 2024 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    SRH vs RR pitch report - A fresh surface with one short and a long boundary

    61m and 72m on either side are the square boundaries. The groundsmen reckoned that there would be no dew and hence winning the toss and batting first might be a good option. The wicket looked hard, since it is being used for the first time in the tournament and a score of 180-190 batting first could be too much for chase in the second innings given dew is not a factor.

  • May 24, 2024 6:58 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Changes expected for SRH?

    Sunrisers struggled with a dependable option in the middle overs with all the wickets falling around Rahul Tripathi. With Tripathi making No. 3 his own in the last two games, expect someone like Glenn Phillips at No 6 and one Indian bowler replacing Vijaykanth Viyaskanth.

  • May 24, 2024 6:57 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Both teams lost their league game at Chennai earlier

    Sunrisers failed to chase a 200-odd target while Rajasthan Royals could only muster 145 runs when the two teams previously played at the venue against the home team Chennai Super Kings. One of the two teams will get a win in the city and the other will end its campaign with a couple of losses at the venue.

  • May 24, 2024 6:53 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Sunrisers vs Rajasthan Royals in a battle for a place in the final

    Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Rajasthan Royals in a battle for a place in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sunrisers are coming off a loss while the Royals will be confident after winning a knockout against RCB as there are just knockouts for each of the three sides remaining in the competition. Welcome to our live coverage of SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 from Chennai.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement