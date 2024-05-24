SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals bowl first after winning the toss; Sunrisers make 2 changes

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to field first saying that the conditions dictated his decision. Royals are coming off a successful chase in the eliminator.
61m and 72m on either side are the square boundaries. The groundsmen reckoned that there would be no dew and hence winning the toss and batting first might be a good option. The wicket looked hard, since it is being used for the first time in the tournament and a score of 180-190 batting first could be too much for chase in the second innings given dew is not a factor.
Sunrisers struggled with a dependable option in the middle overs with all the wickets falling around Rahul Tripathi. With Tripathi making No. 3 his own in the last two games, expect someone like Glenn Phillips at No 6 and one Indian bowler replacing Vijaykanth Viyaskanth.
Sunrisers failed to chase a 200-odd target while Rajasthan Royals could only muster 145 runs when the two teams previously played at the venue against the home team Chennai Super Kings. One of the two teams will get a win in the city and the other will end its campaign with a couple of losses at the venue.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Rajasthan Royals in a battle for a place in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sunrisers are coming off a loss while the Royals will be confident after winning a knockout against RCB as there are just knockouts for each of the three sides remaining in the competition. Welcome to our live coverage of SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 from Chennai.
