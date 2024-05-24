Anil Kapoor out of Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De 2', YRF spy universe becomes reason?

Follow us on Image Source : X Reportedly Anil Kapoor has opted out of Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De 2'

Ever since the announcement of 'De De Pyaar De 2', there have been a lot of expectations about the film. Where Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are ready to come together again for the sequel of the film. There were talks that Anil Kapoor has also said yes to playing an important role. However, now information has come to light that Anil Kapoor has withdrawn from the film. Besides, the main reason behind this has also been revealed.

Anil Kapoor out of 'De De Pyaar De 2'

If media reports are to be believed, Anil Kapoor has chosen YRF Spy Universe's film over 'De De Pyaar De 2'. According to reports, a major part of the shooting of 'De De Pyaar De 2' overlapped with the shooting dates of Anil Kapoor in the YRF spy universe film. As per reports, when he had to choose between the two, Anil chose to act as the head of RAW in the upcoming spy films.

The media report further states, 'Anil Kapoor will also be seen shooting for his digital stint Subedar in June. There was a lot of overlapping and so they decided to move away from DDPD 2. However, this is not the first project that Anil had to leave due to date problems. Recently, he had also backed out of Welcome to the Jungle and Housefull 5 citing dates.

Anil Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter. He will star in 'War 2' and Alia Bhatt's Super Solider. The actor is expected to shoot his portions in both the YRF Spy Universe films in the second half of 2024. Meanwhile, 'De De Pyaar De 2' is all set to release on May 1, 2025. The film will be directed by Anshul Sharma. At the same time, its story has been written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan.

