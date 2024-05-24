Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim included

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the team's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA. The Pakistan Board named a 15-member squad for the global showpiece which will be led by Babar Azam.

The squad features Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, the two cricketers who have returned from retirement. It does not include pacer Hasan Ali, who was released from the squad ahead of the four-match series against England. Notably, the squad does not feature all-rounder Salman Ali Agha and fast-bowler Muhammad Irfan Khan, both of who were part of the 18-member squad for the series against Ireland and England. No reserves were announced in the 15-member team.

The team was confirmed after a lot of delay. The PCB said that a two-hour-long selection meeting was attended by Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Bilal Afzal, Gary Kirsten, Mohammad Yousuf and Wahab Riaz.

"This is an extremely talented and balanced side that has a mixture of youth and experience. These players have been playing together for some time and look well prepared and settled for next month’s event," PCB wrote in a statement.

It added that Haris Rauf is now fully fit after missing out on the series against New Zealand. He was named in the squad for the Ireland and England series but did not get a game against the Irish side.

“Haris Rauf is fully fit and bowling well in the nets. It would have been nice if he had gotten an outing at Headingley, but we remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory in the upcoming matches, as he will have an important role to play along with other strike bowlers in the T20 World Cup," PCB added.

Pakistan are drawn in Group A alongside India, Ireland and the USA. They will open their campaign against USA at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas on June 6 before taking on arch-rivals India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.

Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan