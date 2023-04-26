AP Inter Results 2023 Today at bieap.apcfss.in; Know when, where to check

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AP Inter Class 12th Result 2023 Today

AP Inter Results 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the Class 12, or intermediate board results for 2022-23 academic session today, April 26. The AP Inter 2nd year result 2023 will be published on the official website of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in and results.apcfss.in at 5 PM.

The AP Inter 1st year, 2nd year results will be announced by Sri Botcha Satyanarayan garu, Chairman, Board of Intermediate Education and Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh through a press conference. Along with the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023 result, the board will also declare the first-year general and vocational programme results today.

AP Inter Results 2023: Credentials Required

In order to check the AP 12th inter result 2023, candidates need to login with their roll numbers and dates of birth in the given spaces. The board has conducted the AP inter exams between March 16 and April 4, 2023. As per the reports, the Class 12 inter AP result 2023 is awaited by over four lakh students.

AP 12th Inter Result 2023: How To Check Result Online

Students can follow the simple steps provided below to check the AP 2nd year Result 2023 online from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official websites at results.apcfss.in or bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, 'AP Class 12 results 2023', on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

Step 4: Submit details and AP Inter result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and print a copy for further reference.