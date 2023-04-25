AP Inter Results 2023: BIEAP to announce class 12th results tomorrow at results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP Inter Results 2023 to be announced soon at results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Results 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will soon announce the results of Class 12, or intermediate, results for the 2023 board exams. Students and Parents will be able to download their results from the official website of results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

According to the the media reports, the results for Class 12, or intermediate, results for the 2023 board exams will be announced tomorrow, April 25, 2023 at 5 PM. The link to the results will be allotted to the students, once the result is declared.

AP Inter Results 2023: How to check?

Visit the official website of results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'AP Inter Results 2023'

It will take you to the login button

Now, enter your credientials such as roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details

AP Inter Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download AP Inter Results 2023 and save it for future reference

AP Inter Results 2023: Alternative websites

Results.apcfss.in

Bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Results 2023: Overview

The board conducted the AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Exam from 15 March to 04 April 2023 at various exam centers. The results for Inter 1st Year Results will be announced on 29 April 2023 and Inter 2nd Year results on 26th of April 2023. Students have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website of the AP Board.

Comparing the last year's APBIE Results 2023 Inter, the results for class 12 were declared on June 22 and the overall pass percentage was 61 percent. A total of 4,64,756 students appeared for the APBIE inter exam last year, as per data.

