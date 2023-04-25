UP Board Toppers List 2023: Priyanshi Soni tops Class 10th exam, Shubh Chapra tops Class 12th; Full list here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board 12th topper Shubh Chapra and UP Board 10th topper Priyanshi Soni

UP Board 10th 12th Topper List 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board Highschool, Intermediate Result 2023 today, April 25. Students can check and download their UPMSP 10th, 12th mark sheet from the official website of upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students need to login with their roll number and provided captcha code to check the UP Board 10th, 12th result. This year, the pass percentage of class 12th is 89.78 percent while 75.52 percent of class 10th.

This year, girls scored more than boys. In class 12, the passing percentage of boys is 86.64 and that of girls was 93.34 while in the intermediate, the passing percentage of boys was 69.34 and that of girls was 83 percent.

Priyanshi Soni of Sitapur has clinched the top spot in UP Board Result 2023 class 10 by securing 590 marks out of 600. While Shubh Chapra of Mohba has bagged first position in UP Board Class 12 Result 2023 by scoring 489 marks out of 500. Here are the complete list of top 3 rank holder of class 10th and 12th.

UP Board 10th Result 2023: Top 3 Rank Holders

Rank Name Marks 1 Priyanshi Soni 590/600 2 Kushagra Pandey 587/600 2 Mishkat Noor 587/600 3 Priyanshu Upadhyay 586/600 3 Khushi 586/600 3 Supriya 586/600

UP Board 12th Result 2023: Top 3 Rank Holders

Rank Name Marks 1 Shubh Chapra 489/500 2 Saurabh Gangwar 486/500 2 Anamika 486/500 3 Priyanshu Upadhyay 485/500 3 Khushi 485/500 3 Supriya 485/500

How to Check UP Board Result 2023?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Click on the 'UP Board Result 2023 class 10th, 12th' link on the homepage.

Next, enter your roll number and date of birth.

UP Board Result 2023 for class 10th or 12th will appear on the screen.

Download the UP Board Result 2023 and save it for future reference.

This year, the evaluation process of UP Board 2023 answer sheets was completed before the scheduled date. i.e. April 1. It took only 14 days to complete the evaluation of more than 3 crores of 19 lakh answer sheets. 'This time the training module was effective and due to training, the examiners did not face any problems in evaluating the copies', said UP Board Secretary. The board deployed 1,43,933 examiners across the state for the evaluation of copies, and for the first time, the answer copies of the UP board were evaluated even on Sundays and holidays. Apart from this, reserve examiners were also kept by the board this year.

