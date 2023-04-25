UP Board 10th Result 2023 OUT at upresults.nic.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board 10th Result 2023 Declared

UP Board 10th Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared UP Board 10th result 2023 today, April 25. Students who took the exam can check their UPMSP Class 10th result from the official website-- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. UP Board Result 2023 10th 12th Live Updates

Students need to login with their roll number and date of birth to download the UP Board 10th marksheet. A total of 31,16,487 students appeared in the Class 10 board examination. Priyanshi Soni from Sitapur tops the UP Board High School Exam 2023. Kushagra Pandey of Kanpur Dehat clinched the second spot and Miskhat Noor from Ayodhya bagged third spot. 25,65,176 regular students and 5,811 private students, a total of 25,70,987 students have passed the UP Board Class10 exam 2023. The board has recorded a pass percentage at 89.85 percent.

How to Check UP Board 10th Result 2023?

Students can follow the simple steps provided here to check the UP Board 10th Result 2023 online.

Go to the official website of upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Click on the 'UP Board 10th Result 2023' link on the homepage.

Next, enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit tab.

The UPMSP Result 2023 Class 10 will appear on the screen.

Download the UP Board Result PDF and take a print of it for future reference.

