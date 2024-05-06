Karan Johar bashes reality show for poor mimicry, gets support from Ektaa Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar bashes reality show for poor mimicry

Indian film industry's famous filmmaker Karan Johar has once again become popular on social media with his cryptic posts. Karan's latest cryptic post has attracted the attention of netizens as the filmmaker expressed his displeasure on the level of mimicry that is being done in reality shows. Karan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are often mimicked on reality and comedy shows. However, not every time the jokes land, and often celebs are seen getting offended due to the poor sense of mimicry done in India.

Karan Johar gets sad after being made fun of in reality show

Karan Johar has recently shared a cryptic post in the story section of Instagram. 'I was sitting with my mother watching television. I saw a reality comedy show promo, which airs on a so-called respectable channel. A comic artist is doing a very bad mimicry of me. I can expect this from trolls or those people who say anything by hiding their face or name. But when those people are from their own industry, they make fun of you. That too of a person who has been a part of the industry for more than 25 years. Your doing like this shows how we are living in these times. Now it doesn't make me angry, but makes me sad,' read Karan's Instagram story.

Karan Johar gets support from Ektaa Kapoor

Film producer Ektaa Kapoor also posted Karan's story on her Instagram and wrote, 'Happened so many times. Ugly humour on shows and even awards shows. And then they expect you to attend. Karan, please ask them to imitate one movie of yours or one classic of yours please.'

Karan Johar's latest cryptic post is becoming increasingly viral on social media. And netizens are busy speculating as to which comedian the filmmaker is targeting.

