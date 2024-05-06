Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A at Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The high-octane campaign for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections that saw the BJP-led NDA and the I.N.D.I.A bloc fiercely attacking each other concluded on Sunday evening in 92 seats spread over 11 states and Union Territories. The stakes are high for the BJP in this round as the party had in 2019 won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, that will go to polls on May 7. Over 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. Among the bigwigs are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra).

Follow the blog for the latest updates.