Monday, May 06, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amidst rallies, campaigns, and promises, the nation braces itself for another crucial phase in the democratic process. The third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 7.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2024 8:46 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A at Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The high-octane campaign for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections that saw the BJP-led NDA and the I.N.D.I.A bloc fiercely attacking each other concluded on Sunday evening in 92 seats spread over 11 states and Union Territories. The stakes are high for the BJP in this round as the party had in 2019 won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, that will go to polls on May 7. Over 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. Among the bigwigs are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar),  Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra).

Follow the blog for the latest updates. 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • May 06, 2024 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP writes to EC for action against Congress leader Wadettiwar for 'defaming' Ujjwal Nikam

    The BJP has written to the Election Commission of India seeking action against the Congress and its leader Vijay Wadettiwar for allegedly peddling lies and defaming the saffron party's Mumbai North Central nominee and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam. Wadettiwar, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, purportedly called Nikam an "anti-national" and accused him of hiding the information that then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was not killed by terrorist Ajmal Kasab's bullet during the 26/11 terror attack, but fell to a bullet of a policeman affiliated to the RSS. His allegations were based on the book 'Who Killed Karkare' written by retired police officer SM Mushriff.

  • May 06, 2024 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'People are very excited...: BJP's Odisha chief on PM Modi's visit to state

    Exuding confidence in the BJP and its allies winning more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Odisha BJP State President Manmohan Samal said that people are excited about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. "People are very excited about the arrival of PM Modi here...Tomorrow (6th May), PM Modi will hold public rallies in Brahmapur and Nowrangpur. We will get positive results in the elections, winning more than 400 seats," Samal told the media. 

  • May 06, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP issues notice to MLA after son files nomination as Independent candidate in Fatehpur Sikri

    The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit issued a show cause notice on the party's Fatehpur Sikri MLA Babulal Chaudhary after his son filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat. The saffron party has fielded incumbent MP Rajkumar Chahar from the constituency. However, Babulal Chaudhary's son Rameshwar Chaudhary has also filed his nomination from the seat and is contesting as an Independent candidate.

  • May 06, 2024 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    First-time voters in Delhi at 2.43 lakh, says Election Commission

    The number of first-time voters in Delhi has risen to 2.43 lakh, the Chief Electoral Officer's office said on Sunday, citing the latest data. The final electoral roll published on January 22 had shown a significant increase in the number of first-time voters in Delhi to 1.47 lakh, it said in a statement. "The latest data reveals a remarkable increase from 1,47,074 (1.47 lakh) to approximately 2.43 lakh first-time voters enlisted in the voting list. The CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) hoped that the final figure would increase up to approximately 2.50 lakh after publication of the supplementary electoral roll," the Delhi poll body said.

  • May 06, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi to addres poll rallies in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address election rallies in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh today. He will hold public rallies in Brahmapur and Nowrangpur in Odisha. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister will address two election meetings long with alliance partners TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another public meeting in the evening at Anakapalli in the eponymous district.

