Manipur hailstorm: Schools, colleges to remain closed due to prevailing weather conditions

Manipir hailstorm: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed on May 6 and 7 due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state. On Sunday, several regions of Manipur experienced intense rainfall along with hailstorms, causing damage to homes and vehicles.

The Chief Minister said that the state government made the decision as a precautionary measure in response to the potential risks presented by the prevailing weather conditions.

Schools and colleges to remain closed on May 6 and 7

In an X post, Singh said, "All schools and colleges will remain closed on 6th May and 7th May, 2024 due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions. I urge all to stay updated and remain safe indoors. The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives and properties and assist those who have been affected."

Rains along with hailstorm wreak havoc in parts of Manipur

Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms caused widespread damage in certain parts of Manipur. Several houses were damaged in different parts of the state, including Canchipur and Tera in Imphal West, with hails leaving holes on tin roofs.

Strong winds additionally uprooted hutments in various regions. In numerous areas, the hail formed a dense white covering. Windshields of four-wheelers parked in the open developed cracks due to the hailstorm. Trees were also uprooted in many areas by the winds.

Chief Minister Singh said his government would repair the houses that were damaged. "Request all those whose houses were damaged in today's heavy hailstorm to submit photographs to their respective deputy commissioner for immediate repair," he posted on Facebook.

Helpline no for assistance

The Chief Minister extended support and immediate assistance to the victims. He also provided helpline numbers for different districts impacted by the severe weather conditions. “In the wake of the recent hailstorm impacting several areas across Manipur, our priority is ensuring swift assistance for those in need. To extend support, we've established helpline numbers in various districts. Your safety is our priority. Please reach out without hesitation if you require assistance. We're here to support you through this challenging time," he said.

Bishnupur District: 9856401043 Tengnoupal District: 9366556373 Kakching District: 8787682707 / 9862054678 Tamenglong District: 9402816594 Imphal East District: 9366390171 Jiribam District: 70850 52630 Kangpokpi District: 81320 67577 Thoubal District: 7042114822 / 8787668199 Senapati District: 7628992200 Chandel District: 81199 34085 Churachandpur District: 8837095176 Kamjong District: 7630897455 Imphal West District: 8132854956

