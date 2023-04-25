UP Board Results 2023: Official website not working? Try these alternative ways to check 10th, 12th results

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Result 2023 Class 10, 12 on Digilocker Application

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Board Results 2023 will be declared today, April 25 at 1:30 PM. UPMSP Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla announced the UP Highschool and Inter result date and time through his official Twitter handle. Students will be able to check and download their Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) 10th, 12th results cum marksheet from the official website or alternative ways mentioned here. UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates

The Uttar Prades 10th, 12th results cum marksheet will be available for download on the official website of upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students need to login with their roll number and date of birth to download the UP Board 10th, 12th marksheet. About 58.8 lakh students have registered for the UP Board Class 10th, 12th exams for 2022-23 academic session.

UP Board 10th, 12th Marksheet, Certificates on Digilocker

Students who took the UP Board Exams 2023 Class 10, 12 can check and download their respective marksheets and certificates through the Digilocker application. The information has also been shared by the Digilocker through a tweet.

How to Check UP Board Result 2023 on Digilocker?

Students can follow the steps provided here to download UP Board Result 2023 from DigiLocker

Firstly, download DigiLocker from the App Store or access digilocker.gov.in on your web browser.

Log in using the registered mobile number.

Now, go to the UP Board Result tab.

Enter the asked credentials, if any.

Access your UP Board Marksheet and Certificate.

How to Check UP Board Result 2023 via SMS?

Studenst can also check the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 via SMS.