UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th result today; direct link, websites to check

According to the UPMSP Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla, the UP Board Class 10th and 12th results will be announced at 1:30 PM, today.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2023 7:53 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 live updates

UP Board Result 2023 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 today, April 25. According to the Dibyakant Shukla, UPMSP Secretary, the UP Board Class 10th and 12th results will be announced at 1:30 PM, today. Shukla has announced the result date and time through his official Twitter handle.

Once the UP Board 2023 result will publish, students will be able to check and download their UPMSP 10th, 12th results cum marksheet from the official website of upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students need to login with their roll number and date of birth to download the UP Board 10th, 12th marksheet.

How to Check UP Board Result 2023?

Students can follow the simple steps provided here to check the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023.

Visit the official website of upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
Click on the 'UP Board Result 2023 class 10th, 12th' link on the homepage.
Next, enter your roll number and date of birth.
UP Board Result 2023 for class 10th or 12th will appear on the screen.
Download the UP Board Result 2023 and save it for future reference.

  • Apr 25, 2023 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Students also ask, 'UP Board result 2023 kab aayega'

    The UP Board Result 2023 Class 10, 12 will be declared today, April 25. The UPMSP will announce the Class 10th, 12th result through a press conference at 1:30 PM.

  • Apr 25, 2023 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    UP Board Result 2023 Class 10, 12: Steps to download marksheet

    To download the UP Board marksheet for Class 10 and 12, students need to follow these simple steps;

    Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
    Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the 'UP Board Result 2023 class 10th, 12th' link.
    Step 3: Now, enter your roll number and date of birth and click on the submit tab.
    Step 4: The UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will display on the screen.
    Step 5: Download the result PDF and print a copy for future reference.

  • Apr 25, 2023 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Secretary Announced Result Date and Time

    The UP Board result date and time was announced by the UPMSP Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla

  • Apr 25, 2023 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: List of official websites

    Students seeking UP Board Class 10, 12 results should avoid landing on spam websites as it may harm their devices. The UPMSP will publish the scorecards on the following official websites;

    • upmsp.edu.in
    • upresults.nic.in
