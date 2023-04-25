UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th result today; direct link, websites to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 live updates

UP Board Result 2023 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 today, April 25. According to the Dibyakant Shukla, UPMSP Secretary, the UP Board Class 10th and 12th results will be announced at 1:30 PM, today. Shukla has announced the result date and time through his official Twitter handle.

Once the UP Board 2023 result will publish, students will be able to check and download their UPMSP 10th, 12th results cum marksheet from the official website of upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students need to login with their roll number and date of birth to download the UP Board 10th, 12th marksheet.

How to Check UP Board Result 2023?

Students can follow the simple steps provided here to check the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023.

Visit the official website of upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Click on the 'UP Board Result 2023 class 10th, 12th' link on the homepage.

Next, enter your roll number and date of birth.

UP Board Result 2023 for class 10th or 12th will appear on the screen.

Download the UP Board Result 2023 and save it for future reference.