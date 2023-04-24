UP Board Result 2023 Update: UPMSP Class 10th 12th result to be out tomorrow at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Result 2023 to be out tomorrow at 1.30 PM

UP Board Result 2023 Update: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the result date for UP Board 10th, and 12th results 2023. According to the UPMSP secretary Dibyakant Shukla, the results for the UP Board Class 10th, and 12th exam will be announced tomorrow, April 25 at 1.30 PM. Candidates and parents will be able to download the results from the official website of upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

In a tweet, UPMSP secretary Dibyakant Shukla confirmed the result date and time for high school and intermediate results for the academic year 2023. He writes, 'It is hereby informed that the high school and intermediate results for the academic year 2023 will be announced on April 25 at 1.30 PM. Students will be able to check their marks from upmsp.edu.in and also from upresults,nic.in," Dibyakant Shukla tweeted.

This year, the board will announce the results of about 58.8 lakh class 10th and 12th students. The evaluation process for the same was completed on March 31 and tabulation of marks is underway, as per media reports. More than 1.40 lakh examiners evaluated 3.19 crore UP Board Exam sheets this year.

UP Board Result 2023: How to download?

To download UP Board Result 2023, the candidates are required to visit the official website of upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads 'UP Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th'

It will take you to the login page

Enter your mobile number and password

UP Board Result 2023 for class 10th or 12th will be displayed on the screen

Download UP Board Result 2023 and save it for future reference

UP Board class 10th exam was held between February 16 to March 3 while the exams for class 12th were conducted between February 16 and March 4. Around 58.8 lakh students registered in the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

