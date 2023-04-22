UP Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th to be announced on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Board Result 2023 soon for class 10th and 12th

UP Board Result 2023 for Class 10th and 12th: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results of the Class 10, 12 exams on the official website at– results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. It is expected that the results will be announced by April 27, 2023 as per media reports. However, the date and time of UPMSP Results 2023 for Classes 10, and 12 have not been shared by the board.

As per data, a total of 58,85,745 candidates registered for the High School and Intermediate exams this year of which 31,16,487 were Class 10 students and 27,69,258 were Class 12 students, 2,08,953 students of Class 10 and 2,22,618 students of Classes 12 did not take the tests.

The evaluation process for the said exam was started on March 18 and ended on April 1 at 258 evaluation centers spread across the state.

The board had conducted the Class 10, and 12 board exams from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12. The exams were conducted in two shifts – the first one from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second one from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

In a tweet, Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UP BOARD) prayagraj has warned students and parents against the fraudulent calls to increase 10th and 12th marks. He urged students and parents to avoid rumors regarding UP Board Exam Results. The official intimation of the result will be communicated through a suitable medium.

UP Board Result 2023: How to download

Go to the official website of UP Board - results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads 'UP Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th'

It will redirect you to the login window

Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

UP Board Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th will be displayed

Download UP Board Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th and save it for future reference

