Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
Rajasthan: Water pumps installed in well in Bhilwara, farm labourers walking 3 km daily to get drinking water

Isolated regions in Rajasthan's Bhilwara and Kota are facing drought-like conditions due to the rise in temperature. People are forced to install water pumps in well while farm labourers are walking several kilometres to get access to drinking water.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2024 0:12 IST
Rajasthan, drought
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan: Several regions in Rajasthan including Bhilwara, Kota are facing water shortages as the temperature is rising day-by-day. In one of the regions in Bhilwara, the situation has worsened so much that people have installed water pumps in a well and connected them through pipelines to their homes to get access to water. This has happened in Bhilwara's Phuliyakala region.

At any given point in time, at least 15 water pumps are seen installed in the well by the people so that they can get access to water.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan's Kota, reports are that the Alania Dam, which is spread in around 5 km area in this region has dried up.

The situation has become so bad that farm labourers who are involved in the wheat crop process don't even have access to drinking water.

The labourers are forced to walk 3 km towards the centre of the dam where a hole has been diged into the earth's surface to get access to the drinking water. There are no other options to get water.

